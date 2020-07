BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo police say a man arrived at ECMC in a civilian vehicle after being shot Thursday night.

According to officials, the incident happened just before 9:30 p.m. The man’s injuries appear to be non-life threatening.

Detectives are trying to figure out if the shooting happened in the area of Jefferson and Northland avenues.

Evan Anstey is a digital content producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here.