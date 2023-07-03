BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo police say a man was shot in the shin on Main Street Sunday afternoon.

It happened somewhere in the vicinity of Bryant and Utica streets just before 5:30 p.m. The 21-year-old victim, who was identified as a city resident, was taken to ECMC. He’s in stable condition.

Anyone with information that could help police in their investigation is asked to call or text their confidential tip line at (716) 847-2255.