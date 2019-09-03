Police: Lyft driver shot at while dropping off passenger on Labor Day

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Lyft driver in Buffalo says he’s thankful to be alive, after he says he was shot at while dropping off a passenger on Labor Day. Buffalo Police are now investigating the incident.

The Lyft driver didn’t want to go on camera, but he has a dash camera in his car and has shared that video with News 4. Buffalo Police say the shooting happened near the corner of Zelmer and Block Street just before 2:30 a.m. Monday morning.

Officers say the Lyft driver was dropping off a passenger when four men wearing dark clothes walked up to the car and started shooting. The Lyft driver says he sped off and the men ran away. Luckily neither the driver or the passenger were hit. The Lyft driver says his car was hit in back window and on the passenger side door.

Captain Jeff Rinaldo has a message for ridesharing drivers.

“Our advice to any driver, you know, if you’re just not comfortable, stop let the fare out. If you feel unsafe, drive to the closest police station. It’s better to lose a fare and get a bad review than find yourself in a circumstance that’s out of your control,” said Capt. Jeff Rinaldo.

The Lyft driver tells News 4 in the almost two years he’s driven for Lyft and Uber he’s never had anything like this happen. Rinaldo says due to the circumstances of this case, investigators believe this shooting was possibly targeted and not random although it’s not clear who was the target.

Police say they’ve identified the passenger, who requested the Lyft, to speak with him about the incident. The Lyft driver says he’s working with Lyft to see if the ridesharing service’s insurance will cover the damages to his car.