Police: Man tries to rob 7-Eleven with hammer, gets no cash before his arrest

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo police say a man who tried to rob a 7-Eleven brought an unconventional weapon to the store.

Officers say it happened at the location on the 200 block of Parkside Ave.

Tuesday, around 5:30 p.m., police say Allen Belton, 27, entered the store and demanded money from the register.

While doing so, he displayed a hammer, according to officials.

The would-be robber was unsuccessful in his attempt, getting no cash before fleeing the store, police say.

Belton’s arrest came shortly after this, with the Buffalo man getting charged with attempted robbery.