Police: Man tries to rob 7-Eleven with hammer, gets no cash before his arrest

Buffalo

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo police say a man who tried to rob a 7-Eleven brought an unconventional weapon to the store.

Officers say it happened at the location on the 200 block of Parkside Ave.

Tuesday, around 5:30 p.m., police say Allen Belton, 27, entered the store and demanded money from the register.

While doing so, he displayed a hammer, according to officials.

The would-be robber was unsuccessful in his attempt, getting no cash before fleeing the store, police say.

Belton’s arrest came shortly after this, with the Buffalo man getting charged with attempted robbery.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss