BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Police in Buffalo are investigating a stabbing incident on Alma Ave.

According to officials, a man and a woman stabbed each other during a domestic dispute. It happened just before Midnight.

Police say both of them were hospitalized after suffering non-life threatening injuries.

No charges have been filed, as of Wednesday morning.

Evan Anstey is a digital content producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here.