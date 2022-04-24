BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Two people were shot just after 9 p.m. Sunday near the Buffalo and Erie County Naval and Military Park and a police presence was established at the park.

According to Buffalo Police, the victims were shot in the area of Erie Boulevard and Marine Drive. One of the victims’ injuries is reportedly serious in nature. There is no update on the status of the second victim. People have been asked to avoid the area.

#HappeningNow this is the scene right now near marine drive. Police have the entire area blocked off. We’re working to find out more information.



