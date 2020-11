BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–A Buffalo Police reform package was introduced to the common council for consideration today.

That package includes three items.

Those are a contract for the creation of a data center that will track and evaluate police training and practices in the field, the permanent phased-in use of tasers, and a BolaWrap pilot program for members of the police department’s behavioral health team.

The goal is more transparency and safer policing in the city.