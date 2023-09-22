BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 64-year-old man is facing multiple felony charges after allegedly attempting to steal a stove and breaking into a local casino, according to Buffalo police.
At approximately 6:45 p.m. Sunday, Buffalo police say they responded to the scene of the casino in MLK Park for a burglary call. They say Parise Love, of no permanent address, allegedly removed metal bars from windows and broke a door, causing thousands of dollars worth of damage.
Police say Love allegedly took a stove out of the building, pushing it down the street at the corner of Fillmore Avenue and Northampton Street, where he was taken into custody.
Buffalo SafeCam assisted in locating Love, according to police.
Love was charged with the following:
- Burglary in the first degree
- Criminal mischief in the second degree
- Criminal possession of stolen property
- Grand larceny in the fourth degree
Latest Posts
- The BASH for Mercy Flight returns to Riverworks this weekend
- Menendez says he’s victim of active ‘smear campaign’ after bribery indictment
- Fallen firefighter’s 4-year-old daughter to throw first pitch at Bisons game
- Trap door filled with drugs found at NYC day care where 1-year-old died
- New York national historic sites will be free to visit this Saturday: What to know
Emily Miller is a digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2022. See more of her work here.