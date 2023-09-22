BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 64-year-old man is facing multiple felony charges after allegedly attempting to steal a stove and breaking into a local casino, according to Buffalo police.

At approximately 6:45 p.m. Sunday, Buffalo police say they responded to the scene of the casino in MLK Park for a burglary call. They say Parise Love, of no permanent address, allegedly removed metal bars from windows and broke a door, causing thousands of dollars worth of damage.

Police say Love allegedly took a stove out of the building, pushing it down the street at the corner of Fillmore Avenue and Northampton Street, where he was taken into custody.

Buffalo SafeCam assisted in locating Love, according to police.

Love was charged with the following:

Burglary in the first degree

Criminal mischief in the second degree

Criminal possession of stolen property

Grand larceny in the fourth degree