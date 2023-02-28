BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo Police on Monday requested the public’s help in locating a missing 53-year-old man, John Kemp.

Kemp was reportedly last seen near 1200 Main St., near Barker Street, in the City of Buffalo.

According to BPD, Kemp is a white man standing 5’2″ tall and weighing 130 lbs, with gray hair and brown eyes. He uses a cane and often walks with a shopping cart. Kemp was last seen wearing a black leather jacket.

Anyone with information regarding Kemp’s whereabouts is asked to call 911 immediately.