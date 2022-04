BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo Police are looking for 15-year-old Zariah Aquino, who has been missing since April 4.

Aquino has been described as a Black girl with light skin, standing 5’10” tall, and was last seen wearing pink sneakers and a black coat, and has a nose ring. Police believe she is a runaway, and she was last seen in the Babcock neighborhood.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

Above is a map of the Babcock neighborhood.