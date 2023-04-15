BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 16-year-old boy.
Saturday morning, police posted on Facebook that D’Mario Ledbetter Jr. was last seen in the North Buffalo area.
Anyone with any information regarding his whereabouts is asked to call 716-847-2255.
Emily Miller is a digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2022. See more ofher work her