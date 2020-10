BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Police were seen investigating on Box Ave. between E. Ferry and Genesee streets early Friday morning.

Around 2 a.m., crime scene tape blocked off a portion of the road.

It’s not yet clear what happened there, but we will provide more information when it’s available.

Evan Anstey is a digital content producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here.