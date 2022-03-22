BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — In the wake of a police shooting in northeast Buffalo last week, a disbanded police advisory board is accusing city officials of playing politics with police oversight. City lawmakers say the board was not getting the job done.

“That hurt me, that hurt me. That really hurt,” were the tearful words of Robert Thomas, reacting to body cam video of his brother Dominique Thomas, who was shot by Buffalo police on Hertel Avenue last week. “It hurt so bad because they could have, like so many shots,” he said.

Thomas joined the co-chairs of the Police Advisory Board, criticizing the Common Council of disbanding their group and replacing it with a new committee.

Advisory board co-chair Dominique Calhoun accused the Common Council of playing politics, and said city officials had not kept promises of equipping police officers with less lethal equipment, such as Tasers and BolaWraps, and the training to use them.

“They don’t want true representation that will help the community,” she said.

The board also questioned four officers showing up for a mental health call, without assistance of the Behavioral Health Team. But law enforcement officials said the Hertel Avenue incident was not a mental health call — it was a man being threatened.

“It was a 911 call, where the person on the other end of the phone said, ‘Someone is trying to kill me,'” DA John Flynn said in a press conference Tuesday. “It was not a mental health crisis call.”

Councilman David Rivera told News 4 the Police Advisory Board was dysfunctional.

“It was toxic,” he said “We received emails from board members that we needed to look into it and when we looked into it, we found out that there were no bylaws to govern the organization.”