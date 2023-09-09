BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Police say they are looking for a man who, allegedly, attempted to sexually assault a woman this past week in Delaware Park.

According to police, the attempted sexual assault occurred on Tuesday, just after 8 p.m.

Police say a female victim reported that she had been walking a path alongside Hoyt Lake, near the Statue of David, in Delaware Park when a Black male, reportedly riding a black and silver mountain bike, grabbed her at the back of the neck.

Police say the male pulled her off the path, pushed her down, and attempted to sexually assault her. They say the victim screamed for help and another man approached in response, the male then fled on the mountain bike.

As a result, police patrols, including foot patrols, have been increased in the area.

According to Buffalo Police Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia, the man continued westbound on the bike path, but it is unknown where he went. Police are working on obtaining images to aid identifying the man.

Anyone with any information is asked to call or text the Confidential TIPCALL Line at 716-847-2255 or call 911.