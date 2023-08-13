BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A teenager was shot and injured in Buffalo’s Riverside neighborhood on Friday night, Buffalo police said Sunday.
Police say the shooting took place just after 10 p.m. in the 900 block of Tonawanda Street.
An 18-year-old Buffalo man was hit in the leg area by gunfire and was transported to ECMC where was listed in stable condition, authorities said.
The shooting remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call or text the Confidential TIPCALL Line at (716) 847-2255.
