Police think missing person may be in south Buffalo area

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Police in Buffalo are looking for help finding a missing person.

Robert C. Jones has been missing from an address on Abbott Rd. since October 4.

Jones was described as 5’7″ and 140 lbs. with medium/light brown hair and a military-style haircut.

When last seen, Jones was wearing navy blue dress pants; a black belt; a gray and navy, plaid button-down shirt; a gray tie and a gray Sabres jacket with navy on the arms and yellow piping.

Jones’ shoes were either gray wing-tip dress shoes or black sneakers. He also has a gray and orange L.L. Bean backpack with “RCJ” monogrammed on the outside.

Police think Jones may be in the south Buffalo area. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911.