Police: Two people shot on Allen Street; shooter may have been bicyclist

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Two people were shot on Allen St. early Thursday morning, and Buffalo police say the perpetrator may have been a bicyclist.

According to officials, the two victims were struck by gunfire shortly before 2 a.m. “possibly by an individual on a bicycle.”

The victims were identified as two Buffalo men, ages 32 and 26. Both were taken to ECMC.

The 32-year-old was treated and released, but the 26-year-old is still there being treated for injuries that don’t appear to be life-threatening.

Anyone with information on this shooting can call or text the police department’s confidential tip line at (716) 847-2255.

