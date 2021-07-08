Police: Two people shot on Allen Street; shooter may have been bicyclist

Buffalo

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Two people were shot on Allen St. early Thursday morning, and Buffalo police say the perpetrator may have been a bicyclist.

According to officials, the two victims were struck by gunfire shortly before 2 a.m. “possibly by an individual on a bicycle.”

The victims were identified as two Buffalo men, ages 32 and 26. Both were taken to ECMC.

The 32-year-old was treated and released, but the 26-year-old is still there being treated for injuries that don’t appear to be life-threatening.

Anyone with information on this shooting can call or text the police department’s confidential tip line at (716) 847-2255.

MORE | Person of interest in shooting that injured 4, including child, arraigned on gun, drug charges in Cheektowaga

Evan Anstey is a digital content producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Now