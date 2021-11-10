Two teens stabbed during altercation at Fountain Plaza metro station

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo police say two teens were stabbed during an altercation at the Fountain Plaza metro station.
Initially, NFTA police were handling the investigation, but it has since been turned over to the Buffalo Police Department.
Shortly before 9 a.m., the teens, who are 16 and 17 years old, were stabbed during an argument that took place while they were exiting the station, Buffalo police say.
Both were taken to area hospitals to be treated for non-life threatening injuries.
Earlier this morning, there was a police presence at the Emerson School of Hospitality, but it’s not clear whether or not that’s related to this. Buffalo Public Schools have not released a statement on the matter.
As the investigation continues, anyone with information on this incident can call or text the Buffalo Police Department’s confidential tip line at (716) 847-2255.
Evan Anstey is an Associated Press Award and Emmy-nominated digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter.