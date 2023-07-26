BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo police want to know more about recent acts of vandalism at the Martin Luther King Jr. Park casino building.

Police shared a video of people causing damage to the building’s exterior before all involved eventually entered it, they say. They say this happened on Wednesday, July 12 around 8 p.m.

Police believe others have also been involved in “recent acts of vandalism at the park.” Anyone with information that could help police in their investigation into this can call or text the department’s confidential tip line at 716-847-2255.