BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A homicide that took place in Buffalo 10 months ago remains unsolved.
Crimestoppers is offering up to $7,500 for information on the death of Mylik Johnson, who was killed on Esser Avenue on September 26.
Anyone with information that could help police make an arrest is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (716) 867-6161 or submit a tip through the Buffalo Tips app.
