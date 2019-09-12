Political consultant Roger Stone arrives in Buffalo ahead of speaking event at Forbes Theater

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Roger Stone has arrived in Buffalo.

The political consultant and New York Times bestselling author is scheduled to speak at the Forbes Theater on Pearl St. Friday night. The event will take place from 7-8 p.m.

It will be followed by a book signing.

A confidant of President Donald Trump, Stone was charged with witness tampering and lying to lawmakers in Robert Mueller’s investigation into alleged Russian collusion in the 2016 presidential election.

Two months ago, Stone’s social media use was restricted after he violated a federal judge’s gag order.

News 4 was able to hear from Stone when he arrived in western New York on Friday. Hear what he said in the video above.