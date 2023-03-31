BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The comedy world is mourning the loss of a Buffalo native.
Political satirist Mark Russell passed away at the age of 90 on Thursday. An alumnus of Canisius High School, Russell was known for his political satire and piano-paired parodies, which aired on Buffalo Niagara PBS affiliate WNED for decades.
He retired from public performances in 2010, but made a comeback from 2013-2016.
40 years ago this month, he spoke during the White House Correspondent’s Dinner.
The National Comedy Center in Jamestown continues to honor Russell with a large archive of his work.
Latest Posts
- Political satirist and Buffalo native Mark Russell dies
- Pot dispensary licensing coming to WNY, additional permits expected to be issued Monday
- Niagara Falls launches security camera rebate program to include non-profits
- Taste of Buffalo named winner of USA TODAY’s Best City Food Festival
- Hochul announces $1.4 million to help East Buffalo residents impacted by shooting