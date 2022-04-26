BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo woman is facing a felony charge for allegedly stamping Mayor Byron Brown’s name on a number of ballots from this past mayoral election.

Luz Pena, 58, has been accused of unlawful use of pasters upon ballot and an unspecified violation of election law. The first charge is a felony.

Prosecutors said Pena stamped Brown’s name on numerous ballots this past Election Day. At the time, officials said Pena was working at a polling place inside the Belle Center on Maryland Street.

Brown was running as a write-in candidate after losing the Democratic primary to India Walton. Voters needed to write down his name on their ballot – or stamp it, using stamps his campaign handed out. Brown ended up winning the election by more than 10,000 votes.

After her arraignment, Pena was released on her own recognizance. She’ll be back in court on May 16.

If she’s convicted, Pena could spend up to four years in prison.