WASHINGTON (WIVB) — Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz traveled to the nation’s Capitol for a meeting with the Vice President. He attended a summit with the heads of other local governments from across the country.

The panel discussed the American Rescue Plan and how it’s helping to strengthen our nation’s workforce.

Poloncarz talked about Erie County’s “healthcare career grant program” which provides county residents with free training and support as they move into careers in the healthcare field.

“As long as the demand for the training in the healthcare occupations we will continue to fund the program, the individuals will find a job, these jobs exist,” County Executive Poloncarz said.

Poloncarz says there are nearly 400 future healthcare workers enrolled in the program.

He says the hope is everyone who enrolls will be employed within one month of completing their training.