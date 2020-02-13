Poloncarz says best option for new convention center is on Delaware Ave.

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz says a site on Delaware Ave. is the best option for a new convention center in Buffalo.

The 4.2-acre piece of land, next to Statler City, would cost a grand total of approximately $441 million.

Poloncarz listed the area on Delaware Ave. as the preferred site for a number of reasons. Some of those were the close proximity to restaurants and a chance for restoration of Statler City. Overall, he believes it will offer the best return on the money that would be invested into it.

The Delaware site was one of three places considered. It wouldn’t be far from where the current convention center exists, and fits the city’s Green Code — Buffalo’s zoning laws.

Building a new center here would also open up a section of Genesee St. for traffic.

If the project commences, the current center would remain open while the new one is constructed. The current one would eventually be torn down, allowing the creation of a new parking deck in that area.

“This building was outdated when it was completed,” Poloncarz said of the current facility, noting it is half the size of what a market like Buffalo would demand.

The Buffalo Niagara Convention Center that’s currently in place was opened in 1978. Poloncarz stated he believes it has “insufficient loading docks,” a “dismal streetscape” and a “total lack of openness and sunlight.”

In a previous period of public comment, the County Executive said 86 percent of participants wanted the Queen City to stay in the business of having conventions, and that the city must invest in a plan to create a state-of-the-art facility.

Funding for the proposed project is not expected in the upcoming state budget, Poloncarz said after discussing the matter with state officials.

Ultimately, he would like to see construction begin in 2023.

Here it is from a wider angle. The new convention center would be built in the yellow zone. You can see where it is in relation to the current Buffalo Niagara Convention Center (tan zone). pic.twitter.com/rDHRsPEJhI — Chris Horvatits (@ChrisHorvatits4) February 13, 2020