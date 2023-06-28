BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The poor air quality has event organizers moving outdoor events indoors.

Camp Good Days is going on this week. Many of the children involved with Camp Good Days are either battling cancer or have a loved one who’s battling cancer. Because of the poor air quality, organizers are keeping today’s activities indoors.

“It’s not ideal in two senses. It’s been nothing but rain and then the air quality,” said WNY regional director for Camp Good Days Lisa Booz. “We weren’t planning this either but we adapt and adjust.”

To keep kids safe, they remained inside at St. Philip the Apostle Church in Cheektowaga. Kids participated in taekwondo, arts and crafts, and stem activities.

“Just a lot of common sense we have two pediatric oncology nurses with us to tell us hey this isn’t looking so great or hey this is fine,” Booz said.

In downtown Buffalo, many people had plans to go to Sahlen Field to catch the Bisons take on the Worcester Red Sox.

“This seems a lot better than this morning,” Karla Russ said when asked if she has any concern about the air quality.

“I’m visiting from NYC and it was really terrible there a couple of weeks ago. This is better, but it is something to be concerned about,” said Kevin Rious, who was walking around downtown.

About an hour after the 1:05 p.m. game was delayed, officials from the Bisons’ organization released a statement saying the game will be rescheduled for Thursday. The statement goes on to say the game was postponed “due to unplayable field conditions caused by a mechanical failure in the ballpark’s sprinkler system.”