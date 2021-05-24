Pop-up event selling beer to support Buffalo History Museum happening this weekend

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The 1862 Cream Ale from Buffalo Brewing Company and the Buffalo History Museum will once again be available to purchase for a limited time, according to an announcement by the history museum.

On May 29, the history museum will hold a pop-up event to sell the beer from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at its main building while supplies last.

A portion of the proceeds from every four-pack bought will be donated to the Buffalo History Museum to support operations and the continued preservation of artifacts, including the Chronicling COVID-19 initiative, museum officials say.

“Buffalo Brewing Company has been steadfast supporters of the Museum and Buffalo history,” Megan Hahin, Development Officer of the Museum, said. “We are looking forward to welcoming them back at the Museum as our brewery partners for this pop-up event and many more events to come!”