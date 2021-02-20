Pop-up vaccine clinic held in Buffalo for Native Americans

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)– One of Western New York’s more vulnerable and marginalized groups stepped in line to get the vaccine in Buffalo today.

The Native American Community Services held the vaccine pop-up for Native Americans.

The pop-up is the start of a collaboration between Seneca’s JC Seneca Foundation and G-Health Enterprises in providing healthcare and medical services to native territories in Western New York.

Seneca Nation businessman JC Seneca received a COVID-19 vaccine from Dr. Raul Vazquez who’s the founder of G-Health Enterprises.

People at the Native American clinic say they were extremely grateful that Vazquez and his G-Health team came to help them.

The executive director at the clinic said this pop-up event is so important for the Native American community.

“This event not only helps us to save lives in those who get the vaccine, but also in terms of the community mix that we can gather closer and safer sooner and that we can solve all the underlying issues that are negatively impacting the community overall.” Michael Martin, Executive Director, Native American Community Services

Martin said about 350 people were scheduled to get the vaccine at the pop-up today.

Data collected by “The COVID Tracking Project” shows more African Americans and Native Americans are dying from the virus than any other group.