Popular air show being moved to Buffalo’s Outer Harbor

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The long range forecast is calling for “Thunder On the Buffalo Waterfront” in about five weeks.

A popular air show is being moved this year on Father’s Day weekend.

It will be held right where the pier and shooters used to be. It’s now wide open space where they plan to bring in about 800 cars where people can sit outside next to their cars and take it all in.

The organizers of the Thunder of Niagara Air Show ran the risk of cancelling for the second year in a row because of stricter COVID restrictions on the Niagara Air Base, so they’re moving it to Buffalo’s Outer Harbor.

Tickets go on sale tomorrow morning and will cost $149 per vehicle (up to 5 people), $99 for a VIP seat, or $139 for a Premier VIP ticket.

“All VIP tickets include reserved seating and parking, catered lunches, complimentary drinks and a signature event laniard,” Lauren Moloney with Buffalo Waterfront said.

And although you may be able to see the show at a distance from other spots along the Buffalo waterfront, the proceeds go to a cause.

Paul Marzella with the Buffalo and Erie County Naval and Military Park says, “A portion of the proceeds will be given to the naval park to help support the ‘Save the Sullivan’s’ campaign. As you know, she’s a 78-year-old Fletcher class destroyer who’s had some problems with her hull and we are in the process of making those repairs and this will go a long way in helping to correct those measures.”

Total capacity for this event will only be about 5,000 people each day, so if you want tickets, they go on sale starting tomorrow morning