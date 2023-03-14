BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — This Easter season, people will once again be able to visit Chrusciki Bakery at the Broadway market.

The bakery had been closed since 2020, leaving people without a place to go get some of their favorite Easter snacks after more than 30 years in business.

Stopping at the bakery was a tradition for so many and owner Ania Duchon says she’s excited to bring that tradition back. She also said the pandemic played a role in the closure.

“It was a tough time when we left, we kind of had to cut the cord after so many years. But one of the decisions was it was COVID time, it was obviously quite difficult, but we’re super happy to be back. It feels like things are a lot more back to normal now and there’s nothing like that Easter tradition,” Duchon said.

For those who decide to come visit, the bakery will not be in its original spot this year, and instead will be towards the back of the market, near the meat section. As of now, they are only planning on returning for the Easter season.

The bakery also plans on holding a sneak peak event this weekend to kick off its opening as well as the Easter season.

