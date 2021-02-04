Popular chef announces new dining experience in Larkinville: ‘It amazed me how many opportunities are here’

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — “It amazed me how many opportunities are here and people don’t take use of it.”

Nine years ago, Chef Darian Bryan moved to the U.S. from Jamaica. He grew up in a home with 23 extended family members. There was no running water and no electricity.

As a teen, he tried his hand at different jobs, like electrical work and plumbing.

“I’m like, ‘I’m not about that life man,’ I want to keep clean fingernails so I can eat dumplings, ya know,” Bryan said.

He quickly realized his passion was in his work in the kitchen, and after moving to Buffalo at age 21, he got his first job at Denny’s while he studied culinary arts at ECC.

To learn American English, he’d take home the Denny’s menu every night and study it. And on his way home, across the street from Denny’s, a hibachi restaurant caught his eye.

“Peeking into the window, I’m like, ‘Man, these guys are awesome. They’re like rockstars, but they’re chefs,'” he said.

Bryan wanted to create something similar, but with his own flair. So, two and a half years ago, he started hosting wildly successful pop-up dinners.

He would set up on the beach, inside yoga studios, wherever would allow him to cook on his two burners.

His social media took off, and soon caught the eye of Bills players.

“Diggs DM’d me on Instagram and said, ‘What’s up chef, I need some eats.'”

This past season, he became the personal chef for Stefon Diggs and cooked birthday dinners and more for many other players, as well.

This spring, Bryan will open a unique space called “The Plating Society” in Larkinville. He’ll do what he loves inside a space he and his wife specially created.

He’ll host pop-up lunches, cooking classes, catering and more.

“It might bring something new to Buffalo too so, that is to be determined…we’re going to take over Larkin, man.”