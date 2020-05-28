Popular “DJ Wire” of WBLK headed to Texas

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–A popular Buffalo DJ is taking his talents to Texas.

24-year-old Brice Beathley, otherwise known as DJ Wire, has worked for WBLK for five years.

He’s dominated the 6 to 10 p.m. slot for the past three years.

He says he’s gotten too comfortable in Buffalo, his hometown, and is ready to move to Dallas, to continue growing.

His last time on-air in Buffalo is tomorrow.

“I’m from Buffalo and there’s no faking it until you make it, that’s just genuine. You have to be as genuine as possible. Nobody wants somebody who thinks they’re more than somebody. Even when I was on the radio, I never felt myself as ‘oh I’m that guy on the radio,’ I wanted to put everybody else on the radio, so I’m answering phones and I’m texting. I just wanted everyone else to feel important,” Beathley said.

DJ Wire says he’s been djing since the sixth grade.

He initially got the WBLK evening slot, after winning a contest at the station.

During quarantine, he’s put together Facebook live events to help lift others’ spirits.

His motto is ‘uncomfortable is the new comfortable’ and encourages others to chase their dreams.