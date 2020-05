BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A popular festival in Buffalo’s Elmwood Village will not be happening this weekend.

On Thursday morning, the Elmwood Village Association announced that Porchfest is cancelled.

That being said, the post on Instagram also said the Association is working to bring together live music at some point.

