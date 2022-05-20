BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo Porchfest will be happening this weekend.

It was canceled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but the annual festival made a return last year.

This year, performers are being asked to collect donations for FeedMore WNY’s emergency response fund. The organization is collecting “change for change” in response to the mass shooting on Jefferson Avenue.

Porchfest will take place on various porches throughout the Elmwood Village and other parts of Buffalo on Saturday. See who’s playing, what time they’re playing and where here.