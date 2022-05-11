BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A portion of a Genesee Street building facade in Buffalo crumbled to the ground Wednesday afternoon.

The brick at the top of 1517 Genesee Street, which houses the Juneteenth Festival of Buffalo headquarters, came loose and fell to the sidewalk and street below, according to Buffalo Police.

People were inside the building when a portion of the facade fell, police said. No one was injured.

The intersection of Genesee Street and Moselle Street is closed while crews clean up the area.

Buffalo’s Department of Public Works and the Department of Permit and Inspection Services installed barriers to “secure the street and sidewalk area around the privately-owned building.”