Portion of Chippewa Street closed to cars Monday for infrastructure upgrades

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The City of Buffalo is closing down a large portion of Chippewa to cars on Monday.

It’s the start of the city’s remodel of the entertainment district.

Crews are shutting down Chippewa from Elmwood to Franklin.

The city is redoing the street, creating larger sidewalks and installing modern lighting.

When the project was made public Friday Mayor Byron Brown said the city wants to build back from the pandemic better and stronger than before.

“Its important though that we build from our strength. And people need to know that our downtown and in our downtown entertainment area. This is a major driver of employment for people living in every section of the city of buffalo and people living throughout the region as well,” said Mayor Brown.

Eventually, Franklin and Court Streets will also be redone.

The total price tag is $8 million.