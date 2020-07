BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A portion of Chippewa St. will be closed off to vehicular traffic for the rest of the summer starting Friday at 2 p.m.

The closed portion runs from Delaware Ave. to Franklin St.

The City of Buffalo says this will allow restaurants and other establishments to have extended outdoor seating.

The section of the street will reopen on Labor Day Weekend.

Evan Anstey is a digital content producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here.