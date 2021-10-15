Portion of proceeds from BFLO Store Invasion towels benefiting Oishei

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — In partnership with Oishei and the Nashville Children’s Alliance, BFLO Invasion rally towels to benefit the children’s hospital in Buffalo are now for sale at the BFLO Store.

Owner Nathan Mroz says more than 10,000 of these towels will be for sale at all BFLO locations, the Bills Store at Highmark Stadium, and the mobile “BFLO Store Mafia Wagon.”

Mroz tells us the wagon will be at the Nashville Bills Backers Bar, Crows Nest, on Sunday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and near Nissan Stadium Monday before the game.

They are $9.99, and a portion of the proceeds will go to Oishei Children’s Hospital. Oishei and the Nashville Children’s Alliance will share a portion of the proceeds from towels sold in Tennessee, Mroz added.

“During a divisive and difficult time in our nation, it is incredibly refreshing to be able to go into another city for a football game, highlight their community, and get involved to leave a lasting impact in that region before we leave,” Mroz said.