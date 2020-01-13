Live Now
Portion of Route 33 WB closed due to crash

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A crash has closed the westbound lanes of Route 33 from Genesee St. to Harlem Rd.

Delays caused by this crash stretch back to the Thruway ramps.

At least six of seven vehicles, including a tractor-trailer, were involved.

