Portion of Route 33 WB closed due to crash

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) -- UPDATE : NYSEG has released an estimated time of restoration for customers impacted by Sunday's weather saying that it expects to restore all customers impacted in the affected areas by 11:30 p.m. Monday.

While the company has completed restoration to more than 63,000 customers, roughly 3,000 customers primarily located in Lancaster and Cheektowaga will not be restored until tomorrow due to the extent of the damage in those areas.