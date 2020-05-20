Portion of sales on 1862 Cream Ale will aid historic preservation efforts at Buffalo History Museum

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–A portion of sales from a collaborative beer between the Buffalo History Museum and Buffalo Brewing Company will go to the museum to support operations and its Chronicling COVID initiative.

The history museum says the effort was recently launched to collect and safekeep the community’s experiences during the pandemic.

Buffalo Brewing Company’s 1862 Cream Ale debuted in the summer of 2019 and starting Thursday, 16 oz. cans will be available for purchase in four-packs for $12, or a case for $75, and will come with a family membership to the museum.

The 1862 Cream Ale will be available through Saturday or while supplies last at Buffalo Brewing Company at 314 Myrtle Ave. with a no-contact drive-thru.

They’re open Thursday and Friday from 3 to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 12 to 4 p.m.

Organizers say the first ten sales will include a museum goodie bag and free passes when it reopens.

Troy Licastro is a digital content producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2018. See more of his work here.