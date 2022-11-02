BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Halloween has come and gone, and you may be wondering what to do with your jack-o-lanterns and pumpkin decorations. Buffalo River Compost and Good Neighbors Compost have a solution that will help you get rid of those pumpkins while helping to regenerate local soil.

Buffalo River Compost, a division of NOCO, is partnering with Good Neighbors Compost for a free pumpkin collection event open to the public. You can drop off your pumpkin on Friday, Nov. 4 through Sunday, Nov. 6 from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. at Buffalo Botanical Gardens, located at 2655 South Park Ave., Buffalo, and Masterson’s Garden Center, 725 Olean Road, East Aurora. Both locations will have marked drop-offs in their parking lots.

If you’re wondering if they are only accepting pumpkins in good condition, they aren’t.

“Pumpkins, jack-o-lanterns, and gourds, including those that may already be decaying or rotting, will be accepted at both drop-off locations,” Buffalo River Compost said. “However, pumpkins should not be bleached or painted, and have candles or lanterns removed. No corn stalks or hay bales will be accepted.”