BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Halloween has come and gone, and you may be wondering what to do with your jack-o-lanterns and pumpkin decorations. Buffalo River Compost and Good Neighbors Compost have a solution that will help you get rid of those pumpkins while helping to regenerate local soil.
Buffalo River Compost, a division of NOCO, is partnering with Good Neighbors Compost for a free pumpkin collection event open to the public. You can drop off your pumpkin on Friday, Nov. 4 through Sunday, Nov. 6 from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. at Buffalo Botanical Gardens, located at 2655 South Park Ave., Buffalo, and Masterson’s Garden Center, 725 Olean Road, East Aurora. Both locations will have marked drop-offs in their parking lots.
If you’re wondering if they are only accepting pumpkins in good condition, they aren’t.
“Pumpkins, jack-o-lanterns, and gourds, including those that may already be decaying or rotting, will be accepted at both drop-off locations,” Buffalo River Compost said. “However, pumpkins should not be bleached or painted, and have candles or lanterns removed. No corn stalks or hay bales will be accepted.”
Chelsea Lovell is a traffic anchor and reporter from New York City who joined the News 4 team in 2022. See more of her work here and follow her on Twitter.