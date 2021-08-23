Postal worker hospitalized after crash on Minnesota Avenue

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A postal worker was taken to ECMC after their vehicle was involved in a crash in Buffalo.

Buffalo police say the crash, which also involved another vehicle, happened just after 12:30 p.m. on the first block of Minnesota Avenue.

The postal worker’s injuries are non-life threatening. As of Monday afternoon, no charges have been filed.

Evan Anstey is a digital content producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015.

