Postal worker hospitalized after crash on Minnesota Avenue

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A postal worker was taken to ECMC after their vehicle was involved in a crash in Buffalo.
Buffalo police say the crash, which also involved another vehicle, happened just after 12:30 p.m. on the first block of Minnesota Avenue.
The postal worker’s injuries are non-life threatening. As of Monday afternoon, no charges have been filed.
