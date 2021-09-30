Potential Mercy Hospital Strike looms as Catholic Health & CWA try to hammer out contract

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Time is running out to reach a deal to avert a major strike at Mercy Hospital in South Buffalo. And the nurses are standing their ground and so is Catholic Health.

If the two groups cannot come to an agreement by 6 a.m. Friday, almost 2,000 Mercy Hospital workers will go on strike.

CWA Local 1133 leaders said while they’ve had productive discussions with Catholic Health, they’re still not close to coming to an agreement on a new contract. Members are calling for three main things in order to prevent a strike: a healthcare plan that works for all, a better ratio when it comes to the amount of staff compared to patients and higher wages since some workers make less than $15 an hour.

Catholic Health CEO Mark Sullivan said they plan to sit at the bargaining table until a deal is reached.

“Most importantly we want to get a deal done as soon as possible, again, that’s fair and equitable, provides competitive wages, addresses health benefits, other issues – staffing, with a trajectory to improve staffing, that’s what we’re committed to and that’s been a commitment of catholic health since day one,” Sullivan said.

Sullivan added that this comes as the hospital system is already dealing with staff shortages. Because of this, they’re having to end services for the time being.