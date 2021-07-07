Pouring of foundation for Ferris wheel at Riverworks postponed

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Ferris wheel at Riverworks has been a long time in the making. Wednesday, it was supposed to take one step closer to reality, but Mother Nature got in the way.

Crews were set to pour the concrete foundation for the Ferris wheel. But because of the weather, the work has been postponed.

Officials say that when the work does resume, 55 cement trucks will bring in more than one million pounds of concrete to create a four-foot thick structure.

There is no word yet on when the work will be rescheduled.

