Power Drivers Inc. moving operations from Erie, PA to headquarters in Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–A U.S. manufacturing company is expanding in Western New York.

Power Drives Inc. says it will move operations at its plant in Erie Pennsylvania to the headquarters in Buffalo’s Larkinville district.

The move will bring about 35 new jobs to our area.

The plant in Buffalo makes products for diesel engines and mobile equipment.

The one in Erie produces fuel conditioning and oil filtration systems for locomotives.

Company leaders are working with employees affected by the move.

Many are being asked to stay with the company, by working remotely or moving to Buffalo.