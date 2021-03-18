Powerball ticket worth $1 million sold in Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Someone in western New York definitely lucked out this St. Patrick’s Day.

The New York Lottery says a second prize-winning Powerball ticket worth $1 million was sold at a local Speedway store. Specifically, it was the one at 1810 Maple Rd. in Buffalo.

The next Powerball drawing will take place on Saturday at 10:59 p.m.