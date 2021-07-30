Prayer vigil held for two members of the “Buffalo Five” downtown

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Two members of the so-called “Buffalo Five” joined supporters, who prayed for them Friday.

Darryl Boyd and John Walker are waiting to learn whether a state court will vacate their convictions for a 1976 murder in Buffalo.

They were only 16 years old when they were charged in the 1976 murder of William Crawford on Fillmore Avenue. They’ve already served their sentences.

Both Walker and Boyd understand the review will take time, but they’re eager to learn the result.

“We always asked for one day in court and we’re finally getting that day in court. But, before we got this day, it’s been 45 years before we got that day in court. So, yeah it’s been a long time, but you know maybe god got a plan for us,” said John Walker Jr who severed a 21-year murder sentence.

“We never got in that door. We went through the tunnel back in 1976 over here at the Holding. But, now we back in the right door and we lookin’ for blessings and justice,” Darryl Boyd who served a 28-year murder sentence.

State Supreme Court Justice Christopher Burns will ultimately decide whether to vacate the men’s convictions.