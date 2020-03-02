Preparations underway for removal of Lake Erie-Niagara River ice boom

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Lake Erie-Niagara River Ice Boom, which lessens the amount of ice entering the Niagara River, will soon be gone for the season.

The International Niagara Board of Control announced that preparations to remove the ice boom are underway after no notable ice cover formed on the lake this season.

On February 27, the water temperature near the ice boom was 34 degrees.

The boom’s 22 spans were scheduled to open Monday — much earlier than last year’s date of April 22.

In its history, the latest ice boom opening date was May 3, which occurred in 1971. The earliest wasn’t far off from this year’s — February 28, in 2012.

Owned and operated by the New York Power Authority and Ontario Power Generation, the ice boom has been installed annually each winter since 1964.

When less ice enters the Niagara River, there is a lower potential for damaging ice jams, which can affect shoreline property. Along with that, jams can negatively impact water flow for hydro-electric power production.