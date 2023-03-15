(WIVB) — President Biden officially declared a major disaster and ordered federal aid to supplement state and local recovery funds for the December blizzard.

The declaration will make federal funding available for individual assistance for affected people in Erie and Genesee Counties. The funds will come from the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

Additional federal funding will also be available to eligible state and local governments as well as certain private non-profit organizations for repair of facilities located in Erie, Genesee and Niagara counties.

The funds were requested by Governor Kathy Hochul. The blizzard impacted a large portion of Western New York throughout Christmas weekend, a storm that killed 44 people, the majority of which came in Erie County.

“I am grateful @POTUS granted @GovKathyHochul request for federal assistance for the December ’22 winter storm and blizzard. This funding is critical for Buffalo to successfully recover and strengthen after this ‘once in a generation’ blizzard,” Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown said Wednesday night. “We look forward to working with FEMA and helping our residents and businesses.”