BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A brewery here in the Queen City has just expanded into North Buffalo.

Pressure Drop Brewing is in the Old Papa Jake’s on Elmwood Avenue near Amherst Street. They offer food including sliders and fries, along with their own brand of beers, plus wine, liquor and New York cider.

The response for their first night has been strong.

Plus, once warmer weather settles in they’ll open a patio and remember to watch for special events there to mark Buffalo Brewers’ Week in June.